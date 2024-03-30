Uttarakhand Electoral Roll Finalized for Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 83 Lakh Voters Registered

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha General Election 2024, the Chief Electoral Office of Uttarakhand has announced the final figures for the state's electoral roll. According to the latest data, a total of 83,37,914 voters are registered to cast their ballots, comprising 43,17,579 male voters and 40,20,038 female voters. Additionally, there are 297 third-gender voters included in the electoral list.

Dehradun | At the time of the final publication of the electoral roll for the Lok Sabha General Election 2024, there are 83,37,914 voters registered in Uttarakhand, including 43,17,579 male voters and 40,20,038 female voters. There are 297 third-gender voters. The number of… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2024

Notably, the state also accounts for 93,187 service voters, with 90,554 being male and 2,633 female service personnel exercising their electoral rights.

Also Read| Lok Sabha Election 2024: How Muzaffarnagar People Missed Out Free Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner (Watch Video)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.