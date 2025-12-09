Uttarakhand: Fire Erupts at Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya in Nainital; Two Rescued, No Injuries Reported (VIDEO)

Nainital, Uttarakhand (December 9, 2025): A massive fire broke out at Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya in the China Baba area of Nainital on Tuesday evening. District authorities and fire services responded quickly, and officials confirmed the blaze was brought under control without any casualties.

#WATCH | Nainital, Uttarakhand: Fire broke out at the Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya located at China Baba area. Three fire tenders rushed top the spot. Fire-fighting was carried out and the fire was brought under control.



There is no report of any casualty in this. Two people trapped… pic.twitter.com/U5HlThn2OV — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Nainital SDM Nawazish Khaliq said the first alert was received at 7:24 pm. "Taking immediate cognisance, we activated the disaster control room. Fire-fighting was carried out here. With the efforts of everyone, this fire was brought under control within 1 hour and 10 minutes. There is no report of any casualty in this. Two people trapped were rescued in time," Khaliq said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital SDM Nawazish Khaliq says, "At 7:24 pm, we received information about a fire at the Shishu Mandir Vidyalaya located at China Baba area. Taking immediate cognisance, we activated the disaster control room. Fire-fighting was carried out here. With the… https://t.co/5RPqcssJMjpic.twitter.com/gcIiR3nmly — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

Khaliq added that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami monitored the situation via video call and directed that fire tenders remain stationed at the site overnight.

Chief Fire Officer Gaurav Kirar said the fire spread rapidly due to the wooden structure of the building. "Three fire tenders rushed to the spot. It took around 40 minutes to douse the fire. The fire did not spread to the nearby buildings. No loss of life took place in the incident," he said.

Authorities have kept fire tenders at the site as a precaution.

(With inputs from ANI)