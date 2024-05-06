Uttarakhand Forest Fire: Elderly Woman Dies in AIIMS Rishikesh After Sustaining Burn Injuries

Tragedy struck in Uttarakhand as a 65-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries on Sunday at AIIMS Rishikesh. She had been admitted to the hospital after sustaining severe burns while bravely attempting to contain a forest fire that had encroached upon her farm in a village within Pauri tehsil, according to officials.

Bikram Singh, the Director of the Meteorological Center in Dehradun, offered a glimmer of hope amidst the relentless forest fires engulfing Uttarakhand. He highlighted the potential for rainfall in the state between May 7 and 8, with expectations of its amplification by May 11. Singh expressed optimism that this impending precipitation could play a crucial role in quenching the flames, providing a much-needed reprieve from the escalating inferno.

Forest fire in Uttarakhand reaches Dunagiri temple of Almora. The forest department team reached the spot and extinguished the fire. This prevented a major incident and the devotees were saved safely. Chief Forest Conservator Kumaon, Prasana Kumar Patro also took stock of the… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 6, 2024

The rain will start in the Kumaon region from May 7 and in the Garhwal region from May 8, Singh said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asked Chief Secretary Radha Raturi to give all the district magistrates a week’s notice and issue instructions to regularly monitor the forest fires.

Savitri Devi, a resident of Thapli village, tragically found herself in the midst of a forest fire on Saturday as it encroached upon her farm. According to the District Disaster Management Center, while attempting to salvage grass bundles from her property, she became ensnared by the rapidly spreading blaze. Despite efforts to save her, Savitri Devi sustained severe injuries and was subsequently referred to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. Sadly, she passed away in the early hours of Sunday while undergoing medical care.

