Uttarakhand gears up for hosting Global Investors Summit

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 1 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday chaired a meeting to prepare for organizing the Global Investors Summit. He directed officers that all the preparations for the Investors Summit should be completed on time.

Chief Minister Dhami has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate this Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in November this year.

CM Dhami said that there are many possibilities for development in Uttarakhand. He said the Investors Summit is an excellent opportunity to increase the possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand. The state has good human resources and a good environment for setting up industries. A strong new industrial policy has been formulated to attract more and more investors to the state, the Chief Minister said.

He said that the speedy expansion of air, rail and road connectivity in the state is attracting people from the industrial world to visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Under the Global Investors Summit, two roadshows are proposed at the international level and six roadshows are proposed at the national level.

Apart from this, a mini conclave is also proposed to be organized in Mussoorie and Ramnagar. Under the Global Investors Summit, roadshows and other programs will be organized in the state for investment in tourism, industry, IT, health, higher education and various other sectors.

