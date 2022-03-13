Uttarakhand Governor takes part in centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh took part in centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Indian Military College in Dehradun on Sunday.

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) along with Western Army commander Lt Gen Nav Khanduri also participated in the celebrations.

A large number of students from the school joined the defence forces as officers during the event, said defence officials.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor