Uttarakhand Govt directs schools to issue necessary certificates to students to facilitate them to appear in competitive exams

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 : Following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's direction, the Uttarakhand government on Monday issued instructions to expedite the issuance of necessary certificates like permanent residence, caste, income and others to the students studying in class 11 and 12 in all schools across the state for participation in competitive examinations.

Guidelines have been issued to all the District Magistrates, in the State regarding this.

Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said that under the initiative named "Apano School, Apanu Praman" it has been decided to provide certificates to the students studying in classes 11 and 12 at the school level itself.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gave instructions to bring back Ishita Saxena, a student hailing from Uttarakhand, studying at the Central Agricultural University, Imphal.

He gave the instructions after he received a request letter via email from Ishita Saxena. The State government will bear the expenditure in this regard, the official statement said.

Several state governments, including those in the Northeast, are working on plans to evacuate their citizens out of the violence-hit Mpur.

Internet services remained suspended in the state and curfew continued to be enforced in violence-hit regions.

Some relaxations to the curfew, which were introduced on Sunday to enable people to purchase items of daily need, continued as well on Monday.

Clashes erupted in the Northeast state after the high court directed the state government to consider including the majority community of Mpur in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Amid the demand of the Meitei people for ST status, a rally was orgsed by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Mpur on Wednesday, which later turned violent.

