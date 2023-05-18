Uttarakhand Govt transfers 24 IAS officers, DMs of Haridwar-Nainital-Almora changed

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 : Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand on Wednesday transferred 24 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer.

Vinay Shankar Pandey has been made the Secretary to the Chief Minister and MSME and Investment Commissioner. The DMs of three districts Haridwar, Nainital and Almora have been changed, the order read.

According to the order, Dheeraj Singh Gabryal has been made the District Magistrate of Haridwar district. Ms Vandana has been made the DM of Nainital and Vineet Tomar has been made the district officer of Almora.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan was given the responsibility of Finance and Infrastructure Development Commissioner by replacing Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, he has now been given the charge of Principal Secretary Urban Development.

R Meenakshi Sundaram has been given the charge of Externally Aided Projects as Secretary of Planning.

Moreover, Arvind Singh Hyanki has been made Secretary of the Department of Drinking Water. Secretary Sachin Kurve has been given the responsibility of Civil Aviation.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey was given the charge of Director General Mining with the responsibility of Secretary Public Works.

Sandeep Tiwari has been made MD of Kumaon Mandal Development and PCS Arvind Kumar Pandey has been given the charge of Secretary Human Rights Commission.

