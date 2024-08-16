Uttarakhand Horror: Nurse Raped, Murdered While Returning Home, Body Found In UP After 9 Days

We are trying to come out of shock from the Kolkata rape and murder case, and another similar heinous rape and murder incident came to light in Uttarakhand, and this time the victim is a nurse. Yes, A nurse working in private hospital in Uttarakhand was raped and murdered and her body was found in UP.

As per the reports on July 30, CCTV footage captured a woman taking an e-rickshaw from Indra Chowk in Rudrapur, Uttar Pradesh. However, she never returned to her residence on Kashipur Road in Bilaspur. After her sister reported her missing, authorities discovered her lifeless body Nine days later, on August 8, in an empty plot near her home in Dibdiba village.

The police initiated a post-mortem examination and launched a search for the perpetrator. They tracked down the suspect, Dharmendra, a daily wage laborer from Bareilly, who was apprehended in Rajasthan. Allegedly intoxicated, Dharmendra stalked and assaulted the victim near her apartment building, brutally attacked her, stole her belongings, and left her in the bushes.

In and interview with Indian Express, Manjunath T.C., Senior Superintendent of Police in Udham Singh Nagar, told that they received a missing person report on July 30. After searching for her, they learned she had reached her village before the attack. On August 8, authorities received information about a woman's body found in the bushes, which was later confirmed to be that of the missing woman. According to police, the accused is a drug addict and did not know the victim. He targeted her after noticing she was traveling alone. The nurse fought back but was ultimately overpowered. Police reported that she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death. After committing the crime, Dharmendra took her belongings and fled.