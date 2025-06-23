Uttarakhand Landslide: Debris Blocks Badrinath Highway in Chamoli, Traffic Disrupted

The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked since Sunday night at Bhanerpani Pipalkoti). A large amount of debris has accumulated on the highway overnight, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides. The debris removal operation by National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) began at 7 am. Notably, this stretch experiences frequent landslides during the monsoon season. NHIDCL has been carrying out highway improvement work here for the past six months.

Heavy rains lashed several areas of Chamoli district from late Sunday evening until 5 am Monday. Following the rain, several roads were blocked. The Nandprayag–Nandanagar road is shut near the Kandai bridge. However, roads such as the Jyotirmath–Auli road, Karnaprayag–Gairsain–Panduwakhal highway, Jyotirmath–Malari–Niti highway, and Simli–Tharali–Gwaldam highway remain open for traffic.

Visuals From Spot

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Continuous rainfall in Chamoli district has blocked the Badrinath National Highway at Bhanerpani (Pipalkoti) due to debris flow. Ongoing rockfall from nearby hills is hampering clearance efforts. Concerned authorities are working to restore the route pic.twitter.com/R4lC9WVlVr — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

Due to the rainfall, the water level of the Alaknanda River has risen to 952.80 metres, nearing the danger mark of 957.42 metres. The Nandakini River is flowing at 867.70 metres (danger mark: 871.50 metres), while the Pindar River is at 768.75 metres (danger mark: 773 metres).

In the past 24 hours, Chamoli tehsil recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 93.6 mm, followed by 22 mm in Narayanbagad, 20 mm each in Gairsain and Karnaprayag, 10.4 mm in Jyotirmath, 5 mm in Pokhari, and 2.5 mm in Tharali.