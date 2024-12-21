Uttarakhand Landslide Video: Vehicular Traffic Halts on Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway in Pithoragarh

A massive landslide occurred near Chetuldhar on the Dharchula-Tawaghat National Highway in Pithoragarh district Uttarakhand on Saturday morning, December 21. According to the information, the landslide took place at around 9 am today due to which highway has been closed near Chetuldhar, leaving dozens of vehicles stranded on both sides.

Fortunately, no vehicles were passing through the area at the time of the collapse, averting a potential major accident. District Magistrate Manjeet Singh and a police team have reached the site for inspection. District Magistrate Vinod Goswami stated that officials from Dharchula's SDM and BDO offices have been dispatched to the location.

A video of the landslide went viral on social media. A 1.2-second viral clip shows huge debris of a mountain slide down into a floating river. In a video, it can also be seen that army personnel were shooting video of the incident when the landslide occurred, leading to huge clouds of soil.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Accident: Four Dead, Including 2-Year-Old; Eight Injured as Mini Van Crashes Into Parked Truck in Sri Satyasai.

Meanwhile, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is working to clear the debris and restore traffic. Efforts are underway, and the road is expected to reopen soon.