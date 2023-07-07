Uttarakhand makes encroachment on govt land a non-bailable offence

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 : Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved an ordinance making encroachment on government land a cognizable and non-bailable offence in the state.

Several other decisions were also taken in the State Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

During the meeting, a total of 33 subjects have been approved including the much-awaited Doon's Aadat Bazar market shifting policy which also the approval from the cabinet.

CM Dhami also has given instructions to send proposals to the Center for the release of funds by fulfilling the utilization certificates and other requirements of centrally funded schemes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor