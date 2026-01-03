Uttarakhand: Man Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances at Homestay Near Mussoorie; Police Probe On

Uttarakhand: A vacation turned tragic after a man from Bhopal died under suspicious circumstances at a homestay near Mussoorie Lake on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Mussoorie Kotwali police, received information that tourist staying at a homestay on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road had fallen ill. Following the call Barlowganj police outpost, along with his team, reached the spot with medical team. Man was declared dead after proper examination.

Deceased identified as Harsh Bijora (25), a resident of Ashok Garden, Vardhman, Green Park Huzur, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh). According to Jagran, he came with his friends to Mussoorie on January 1st, 2026 Vishal, Swati and Bhavna Verma all were resident of Delhi.

On Thursday, January 2nd , 2026 group celebrated Bhavna's birthday, after which Harsh Bijora went to his room to sleep around 11 PM. The next morning, at 10:30 AM, his friend Vishal went to his room with breakfast to wake him up and found his body cold and unresponsive. Vishal informed police helpline and in morning around 10:45 am and called ambulance at scene.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and informed the family and are investigating all aspects of the case.