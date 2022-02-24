Uttarakhand polls: EC directs police to register case regarding video showing ballot tampering

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday took cognizance and directed Pithoragarh Police to register a case regarding a video posted on social media by Congress leader Harish Rawat that purportedly showed ballot tampering.

Police say a case has also been registered in the Didihat police station for a probe.

According to the police, a written complaint was given to the Election Commission and the police on Tuesday on behalf of Congress candidate Pradeeppal from the Didihat assembly in the said case.

State Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal, while speaking with ANI, informed that they have lodged a complaint with Election Commission about the alleged foul play during the Uttarakhand Assembly election.

"A person has claimed impersonation, officials were scheduled to come to his house to take the vote but they didn't arrive," he said.

The polling for the 70-member state Assembly was held on February 14. The counting of votes would be held on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

