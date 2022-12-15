Uttarakhand: Pregnant women to get benefits of birth waiting homes

The 34th Executive Committee meeting of Uttarakhand Health and Family Welfare Committee, on Wednesday, decided to provide the benefit of birth waiting for homes to pregnant women.

The meeting today was held under the chairmanship of Medical Secretary and National Health Mission Director R Rajesh Kumar.

"The Working Women's Hostel One-Stop Centers and Working Women's Hostel under the Department of Women and Child Development in Haridwar and Dehradun will be used as birth waiting for homes," he said.

He said that the pregnant women will have the facility of pre-natal stay and food in these birth waiting houses.

The Medical Secretary also told that AYUSH doctors working in National Child Health Program (RBSK) run under NHM Uttarakhand will be given honorarium at par with allopathic doctors.

"Along with this, from January 2023, Anganwadi workers will also be included in Jan Arogya Abhiyan - One step towards a healthy life," he said.

In the meeting, Rajesh Kumar told that the 300-bed cancer care hospital is under construction at Harrawala, Dehradun in PPP mode.

"It has been agreed in principle to be operated through the PPP mode, for which procurement of medical health and family welfare/P.P.P. With the help of SAIL and National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Health System Development Project (UKHSDP) contract management team, the tender document will be prepared and the release will be issued by January 15, 2023," he said.

He further said that IPHS is working for the strengthening of health services in the state on the basis of 'You Quote We Pay'.

"According to the norms, specialist doctors will be appointed under the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

