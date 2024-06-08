Uttarakhand: Raft Guides Thrash Tourists With Paddles in Rishikesh; Three Arrested After Video Goes Viral

At least three people have been arrested after a video showed rafting guides brutally beating tourists with river raft paddles at the Brahmapuri rafting point in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

According to a post by the Uttarakhand Police on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Tehri Garhwal Police arrested three people involved in the incident after the video went viral on social media. The police are searching for other suspects.

"Taking cognizance of the video being circulated on social media regarding the fight between rafting guides and tourists, the @TehriGarhwalPol has arrested three accused involved in the incident. Other persons who have come to light in the incident are being searched and information is being gathered," stated the Uttarakhand Police in their post on X.

In the 1.5-minute clip shared on X, rafting guides can be seen thrashing tourists who appeared to be gearing up for a rafting adventure. The tourists were seen scrambling away from the riverbank as several rafting guides started beating them with paddles. The chaotic video showed people ducking and dodging blows, while others were seen yelling and trying to protect themselves.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at the Brahmapuri rafting point near Rishikesh. The District Magistrate of Tehri has instructed the Senior Superintendent of Police in Tehri Garhwal to cancel the licenses of all the rafting guides and companies involved in the incident. A team has also been formed to prevent such incidents in the future.