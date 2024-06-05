Uttarakhand Trekking Tragedy: Nine Trekkers Die in Himalayan Foothills Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

22 people, including 18 people from Karnataka, who were involved in trekking on the border of Uttarkashi and Tehari districts of the Himalayan foothills, got into trouble due to rain, fog and bad weather, and 9 of them died. This incident came to light yesterday afternoon and the state government has rushed to the rescue of those in distress. Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has gone to Uttarakhand and is in charge of relief operations.

As a result of last night's efforts, two Air Force helicopters launched a search and rescue operation this morning, so many people from Karnataka were rescued and brought to a safe area. In a successful rescue operation people were rescued but a few of them are still missing. The condition of 13 people is serious, they have been brought to a safe place and are being treated in a hospital. Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rashmi Mahesh spoke to this evening that 22 people who went on a trek from Bangalore got into trouble yesterday afternoon due to inclement weather. Since yesterday evening, local people and officials of the disaster management authority have been trying to rescue. In the evening and night heavy snowfall and bad weather hampered the rescue work. An Air Force helicopter was used this morning and many people were rescued. Five people have died.

A total of 22 people participated in the trek organized by the Himalayan View Trekking Organization of Maneria. Uttarkashi District Collector Mehrban Singh Bishat said that 18 people from Karnataka, one from Maharashtra and three locals participated. The 35 km trek started from Uttarkashi on May 29. It was a long journey, continuing on the Malla-Silla-Khushkalyan Sahasratal route and they had to return on June 7. But due to inclement weather, heavy rains, and foggy weather, the trekkers have gone astray on the way to Alpine Lake in Sahastratal.

On learning about the matter, the district administration immediately started a rescue operation and the search was started by using 2 Chetak helicopters of the Air Force, said Ranjit Sinha, secretary of the Disaster Management Authority of Uttarakhand. Forest officials, personnel, SDRF, and locals have cooperated in the rescue operation.SP Arpan Yaduvanshi led the rescue operation and reconnaissance teams were mobilized in Dehradun. Uttarkashi District Hospital and Batavadi Primary Health Centers have been made ready to deal with the situation and 14 doctors and staff have been deployed. Sahastratal is a group of 7 lakes with deep moats. There is a legend that the Pandavas went to heaven from this place. It is said that this is not an ideal time for this trek with more than 14,500 feet of ups and downs. Despite that, it is questionable that the trek was organized by a private organization.