Uttarakhand Rains: All Schools and Anganwadi Centres in Pauri Remain Closed on August 6 Due to Heavy Rain

Uttarakhand is experiencing heavy rainfall since morning and IMD has predicted that this rain will continue for next three days. Met department has issued red alert for 9 district Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi. Pauri is also experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. Taking into consideration about the landslide in many parts of Uttarakhand all govt and private school in Pauri will be closed on August 6.

Notice issued by the officials stated that, Due to a forecast of lightning, thunderstorms, and potential torrential rain in Garhwal district on August 6, 2025, a one-day holiday has been declared for all government, semi-government, and private schools (classes 1-12) and Anganwadi centers in the district on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. This decision, made in light of the India Meteorological Department's alert and the possibility of increased water flow in local rivers and streams, prioritizes student safety as per orders from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Uttarakhand: In view of heavy rain alerts and safety concerns, all government and private schools, including Anganwadi centers in Pauri district, will remain closed on August 6, 2025, as per orders from the District Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/HGltvxvPla — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and several others were missing in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district as they were swept away due to a cloudburst, which triggered flash floods on Tuesday, August 5. The visuals shared on social media show that the entire village in the Dharali area was washed away due to high current in the Kheer Ganga river, which erupted due to a cloudburst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the cloudburst in the Dharali village and assured all possible help and support. He also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.