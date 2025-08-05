Uttarakhand Rains: Army Camp Hit By Flash Floods in Harsil, At least 9 Soldiers Feared Missing

Uttarakhand is receiving continues rainfall since morning resulting to flash flood and landslide in many parts of the state. After the cloud burst at Dharali village around 1:45 pm. As per the reports at least 9 army soldiers are missing in the Uttarkashi disaster after the impact of the burst in their army bas camp in Harshil which is just 4km away. A second cloudburst hit an army camp, the 14 Rajputana Rifles brigade headquarters, and many soldiers are missing. Due to continues rain and natural disaster the resuce operations is getting difficult.

Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations. Despite being cut off and the unit's base being adversely affected, and 11 personnel feared missing, the team continues to operate with unwavering determination. 20 people have been rescued so far. In the meantime, additional columns are being moved to be pressed into rescue operations,said Defence PRO Meanwhile A red alert has been declared for the next 3 hours for 9 districts of the state Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarkashi.. Heavy to very heavy rains, strong winds and lightning are expected at different places in these districts. People have been advised to stay in safe places during this period and avoid unnecessary travel.

After cloud Burst CM Pushkar Sinha Dhami tweeted on X,"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety.