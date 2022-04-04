Uttarakhand: RSS' eight-day-long Chintan Shivir to commence in Dehradun from today

The eight-day Chintan Shivir, a contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will commence on Monday at Arowali Ashram, Raiwala, Dehradun.

Along with Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, the All India Executive Committee of RSS will be present at this meeting.

According to information received from Sangh sources, "The contemplation meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held from today till April 11 at Arowali Ashram in Raiwala, Dehradun."

Expansion of the Sangh and upcoming programs are among the topics that would be discussed in the meeting.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor