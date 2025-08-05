Uttarkashi Cloudburst: At Least 4 Dead, Several Missing as Flash Floods Sweep Away Entire Village in Dharali; Uttarakhand Govt Issues Emergency Numbers

At least four people were killed and several others were missing in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district as they were swept away due to a cloudburst, which triggered flash floods on Tuesday, August 5. The visuals shared on social media show that the entire village in the Dharali area was washed away due to high current in the Kheer Ganga river, which erupted due to a cloudburst.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the cloudburst in the Dharali village and assured all possible help and support. He also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

"I express my condolences to all those affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. I also pray for the well-being of all the victims. I spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and inquired about the situation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव…

PM Modi confirmed that the rescue and relief teams are at the affected site. "Relief and rescue teams are making all possible efforts under the supervision of the state government. No stone is being left unturned to help the people," PM Modi wrote further.

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Kheer Ganga triggers devastation. Several feared swept away. More details awaited.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/tKFQJX8Udq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed the death of the four people in the incident that occurred in the Dharali village. "A massive wave of flash flood hit the area. We are currently assessing the extent of damage to life and property," Arya said, reported the TOI.

He said teams from the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) work in the affected areas to conduct search and rescue operations. Arya said the area houses several small guest houses, hotels, and restaurants.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CM Dhami about the extensive damage caused by flash floods in the Dharali village of Uttarkashi. Shah asked the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), NDRF, and SDRF to carry out rescue operations in the area.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has issued emergency helpline numbers: Haridwar: 01374-222722, 7310913129, 7500737269. Toll-Free No. 1077. Dehradun: 0135-2710334, 2710335, 8218867005, 9058441404. Toll-Free No. 1070.