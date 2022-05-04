V-P dedicates 'No Time to Hide Covid-19' to healthcare workers

New Delhi, May 4 Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, who received a semi-academic 376-page book on Coronavirus titled 'No Time to Hide Covid-19' here at his official residence in the national capital on Wednesday, dedicated it to the healthcare workers.

The book, authored by 68-year-old veteran journalist Ashok Nilakantan Iyer aka TN Ashok and published by the Notion Press of Chennai, chronicles the history of SARS COV 2 and its journey as a pandemic across the globe and how India led the developing countries in containing the disease.

Dedicating the book to the healthcare specialists, doctors and nurses, who fought the disease day and night not caring for their lives, the Vice President appreciated the author's efforts in bringing out a comprehensive book on the disease highlighting India's steps in combating the disease.

It highlights the yeoman service of the Prime Minister to make available the vaccines and health support systems to over 150 countries, which included Asian nations from Sri Lanka to Bangladesh and Canada in North America and Australia in Australasia.

The book will serve as a reference guide for many students on the history of the disease, which broke out in the Wuhan city of the Hubei province of China first and came to be notified as a pandemic by the WHO in January 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor