Vaccination for 12-14 age group in West Bengal to begins today

India on 16th March started its vaccination campaign for the 12-14 years age group. Parents across the country get their children vaccinated with the first dose. But the state of West Bengal begins its vaccination for the age group 12-14 on Monday. The state health department said the dose will be also given to all people above 60.

“There are around three million kids in the age group of 12-15 in West Bengal. We have around 3.1 million doses out of which 2.8 million have been sent to the districts to start the vaccination,” said an official.

On 16th March, the vaccination for the age group 12014 started, “Corbevax will be given at government vaccination centres only. The second dose will be administered after 28 days,” the official said.

However, state Rajasthan has marked the sustainable number of vaccination in children between 12-14. According to the reports, over 26,000 children aged between 12 and 14 were administered the coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan on the first day of the drive. A spokesperson of the Health Department said “A total of 26,880 beneficiaries in the age group of 12 and 14 were administered Corbevax vaccine at 1,193 sites."

The state has registered vaccines to 29,87,000 children. The central government has given more than 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines to the state.