Vadodara Zoo makes special arrangements to protect animals from heat

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 28 : The officials of the Vadodara Zoo are sparing no effort to keep the mals cool amid the scorching heat in the last week of April.

Special arrangements have been made to provide respite to the mals from the rising temperature.

Talking to , Deputy Commissioner of Vadodara Municipal Corporation Arpit Sagar said that green grass has been planted above the mal cage to protect mals.

"Green grass has been planted above the mal cage, on which water is sprinkled four times to keep the cage cool. There is a provision for health facilities. mals are being taken total care of", said Arpit Sagar.

In Madhya Pradesh at Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden located in the Indore district, arrangements have been made for coolers, sprinklers and water pools to provide respite to the mals from the scorching heat.

Zoo in charge Dr Uttam Yadav told , "As soon as the temperature rises, the mals start feeling uncomfortable. Although we have done a very dense plantation here but still made special arrangements for the mals. We have arranged coolers for lions, tigers, bears, marmosets, etc. Besides, water bodies have been prepared for deer, peacocks, etc and sprinklers have been arranged for mals like Nilgai, Chinkara, birds, etc. It will give them a lot of relief from the heat."

The tourists visiting the zoo were very happy to see the coolers and fountains installed for the protection of the mals from heat. They said that these arrangements are very good for providing relief to the mals from the heat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor