Vande Bharat train to run between Delhi to MP's Khajuraho soon

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced the operationalisation of the Vande Bharat Express train between Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district and Delhi.

During his visit to the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh, the Minister said that two rake points have been approved at Chhatarpur and Khajuraho.

Along with this, he also informed that rail tickets can now be obtained from 45,000 post offices.

"Soon Rail Over Bridge /Road Under Bridge (ROB/RUB) will be constructed at important places," he said while mentioning the operation of Bharat Gaurav trains like Ramayana Express, the electrification of which is to be completed by August.

"By that time, Vande Bharat will also start rolling out. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is to serve the people and has to be followed in spirit while doing development of the region," he added.

Vaishnaw also reviewed the works done in the Pradhan Mantri Gram Yojana in the Bundelkhand region. He took stock of the development projects of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center area. Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar and other public representatives were also present during the inspection.

Vaishnaw also informed about the redevelopment of Khajuraho station to make it a world-class station.

The minister, along with the local administration and Railways, encouraged the farmers to set up solar plants on their land so that their income could increase.

The pilot project is to be started with Bundelkhand. The land is to be identified soon. Kisan Morcha, Railways and District Administration to jointly identify the location.

Vaishnaw also informed that "One Station One Product Scheme" is also being expanded so that local level products will be made available in the market through stations. 1000 stations will be included under this scheme, in which Chhatarpur station will also be included.

"Limestone industries near Panna are important. Panna is to be linked with Railways," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

