‘Vande Mataram strengthens patriotic values’: Rajasthan BJP chief

Jaipur, Nov 4 Rajasthan BJP State President Madan Rathore emphasised that the ‘Vande Mataram 150’ campaign is not intended for political gains but to rekindle the spirit of patriotism among citizens across the nation.

Rathore announced that the central government has planned grand celebrations across the country to mark the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’.

In Rajasthan, the campaign will be observed as a festival of public participation, with the main state-level event scheduled for November 7 at SMS Stadium, Jaipur, where thousands will join in a mass rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’.

District-level programmes will be organised in Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Jodhpur, Sikar, Bhilwara, and Alwar.

“Vande Mataram means saluting our motherland. It is not a political campaign, but a national movement to strengthen patriotic values,” said Rathore.

“Our goal is to involve every citizen and awaken a deep sense of national pride. Patriotism should be equally strong in both the ruling party and the opposition.”

He further added, “If anyone still objects to singing Vande Mataram, it reflects a lack of nationalism. Those indifferent to insults against the nation or the army must reawaken their patriotic consciousness. Even today, there are people more concerned about personal interests than national duty — such individuals must rediscover the spirit of nationalism.”

Highlighting the broader purpose of the campaign, Rathore said that ‘Vande Mataram 150’ is not just a celebration but a mass movement of patriotism, indigenous values, and national unity.

He appealed to citizens to make ‘Vande Mataram’ once again a symbol of new energy and enthusiasm in the heart of India.

Rathore also mentioned that alongside this campaign, the 150th birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda will be celebrated with great zeal.

“When the BJP honours such great personalities, the opposition often views it through a political lens. But these events are meant purely to inspire patriotism. The opposition should also organise such programs in memory of national heroes,” he said.

