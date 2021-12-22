Vapi contestant breaks down; says twelve people in my family, but I got just one vote

The results of the Gram Panchayat elections in Gujarat have been announced on Tuesday. Elections were held for a total of 8686 panchayats and ballot papers were cast in all the villages. About 77 per cent turnout was reported. Many incidents have come to light during this election.

Elections are said to be a victory for someone and a defeat for someone. But often even one vote makes a big difference. A similar incident has now taken place in Vapi, Gujarat. There is a lot of talk about a candidate contesting for the post of Sarpanch. The name of this candidate is Santoshbhai Halpati and he has got only one vote. It is noteworthy that 12 members of his family voted but the candidate got only one vote which has taken everyone by surprise. Santosh also became very emotional as his family members also turned their backs and did not vote. After hearing the results, he started crying. He was very upset that the member at home did not support him. Therefore, the vote that Santosh got in the election is a topic of discussion in the village.

According to reports, Santosh was contesting for the post of Sarpanch in Ward No. 5 of Charwada Gram Panchayat in Vapi district of Gujarat. He hoped that at least one member of his household would vote. However, despite having 12 members, only one vote was received. Hearing this, Santosh became so emotional that he started crying loudly at the counting center. In Gujarat, 27,000 candidates are in the fray for the post of Sarpanch.