Varanasi: Ayushman Aarogya Mandir replaces slaughterhouse, locals elated

Varanasi, June 26 In a move that has sent wave of happiness among the locals, an erstwhile slaughterhouse has been turned into an Ayushman Aarogya Mandir – paving the way for treatment of a number of residents in the vicinity while sparing them from travelling to long distance for good treatment.

At the newly opened Ayushman Centre in South Varanasi, people will get access to affordable and quality medical treatment by experienced doctors.

The Ayushman Aarogya Mandir has been opened at the city’s Adi Visheshwar ward in Pathar Gali area, where existed an illegal slaughterhouse earlier. The primary health center was inaugurated by legislators Neelkanth Tiwari.

The health centre boasts of multiple facilities for the patients including OPD medical shops and primary medical care for men, women and children.

Locals are happy with the opening of Ayushman Aarogya Mandir in the vicinity.

The area, earlier infamous for its filth and foul smell, has now been transformed into a clean medical unit and it is being widely welcomed by the locals.

Legislator Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari said that many people sold their houses here and moved to another place. The locals were very upset with the slaughterhouse operating here. But, now it has been closed.

He said that thousands of people in Varanasi will benefit from this health center.

He further said, "a maternity and obstetrics center will also be constructed on the first floor. In the coming days, the sound of new-born will also be heard here".

Gopal Yadav, a medical staff member of the health centre, said that 30 patients visit the center every day to get health-related treatment. The number of patients is increasing as people are getting information about this health center, which was inaugurated on June 16.

Local resident Bablu said they are highly relieved over the opening of centre. They expressed happiness, saying that earlier they had to cover long distances but today now they will get it near their homes.

Another local resident Javed said that the opening of health centre in the area will benefit them immensely, as they won't have to travel long distances for treatment now.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor