Varanasi court says all Gyanvapi cases to be heard collectively

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 : Varanasi District Court on Tuesday ordered the clubbing of all cases related to the Gyanvapi matter.

It allowed the consolidation of seven suits related to the matter and fixed July 7 as the next date of hearing in all the cases.

On Monday, the Muslim side submitted its written objections before the Varanasi District Court over the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigation of the entire Gyanvapi mosque premises.

The Supreme Court had on May 19 deferred the "scientific survey", including carbon dating, of a "Shivling" said to have been found at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi during a videographic survey last year.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and KV Viswanathan put on hold the carbon dating of the "Shivling" saying that the implementation of the directions contained in the Allahabad High Court's order shall stand deferred till the next date of hearing.

"Since the implications of the impugned order merit closet scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," said the bench in its order.

The bench also issued notice to the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government on the appeal of the Gyanvapi mosque management committee against the High Court's recent order for scientific investigation by ASI to determine the age of "Shivling".

