Varanasi: Police constable steals deodorant from shop, theft captured in cctv

The job of the police is to protect the common man from criminals. The police work to find the thieves. But what if the police are stealing? So how to ensure security in such a situation? These incidents have arisen due to an incident that took place in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

A police constable was captured on a CCTV camera in a shop in Varanasi. The policeman who came to the shop with a gun on his shoulder first looked around. Seeing that the shopkeeper was not paying attention, he picked up the Rs 200 deodrant in the rack. He put the stolen deodrant in his bag. The shopkeeper landed there shortly after. At that time, the soldier sold the stolen deodrant to shopkeeper. The whole incident was captured on CCTV. But the police constable had no idea. After receiving money in exchange for deodrant, the police constable left. The shopkeeper suspected the theft and checked the CCTV footage. Seeing the movement of the police constable, police constable realized what had happened.