Varanasi saris play on Ram temple theme

Varanasi (UP), Jan 8 With the Ram temple being the flavour of the season, weavers in Varanasi are all set to make a fashion statement on the temple theme.

Weavers are already working on beautiful drapes ahead of the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony and many of them have received customised orders for various patterns on the sarees, including Ram temple motifs on the pallu, designs detailing life of Lord Ram right from his childhood to slaying of Ravana and 'Shree Ram' inscriptions on the border.

As Ayodhya decks up for the 'pran pratishtha' at the Ram temple, artisans are expressing their enthusiasm for the temple through unique creations.

"Sarees with detailing work and motifs about historical features have always been in great demand but the sentiment towards the Ram temple is completely different," said a weaver M H Ansari.

"We are preparing sarees on the Ram temple theme and these will be soon part of the fashion statement. We have orders from different parts of the country from women who want to celebrate January 22 at their respective places wearing these sarees," he said.

Ansari said, "One type of sarees have an inscription of Ram temple on the pallu while another has a border with 'Shree Ram' written throughout. The third type of sarees are the most detailed one which depict the different phases of Lord Ram's life right from his childhood to killing of Ravana, are woven in."

Sarees with depiction of 'Ram Darbar' -- Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman -- on the pallu are also in great demand.

“We have orders from the US as well for the Ram Mandir-themed sarees,” he said.

The saris are priced between Rs 8,00 to Rs 1.25 lakhs.

