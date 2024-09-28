Vasant Kunj Mass Suicide: Man and Four Daughters Commit Suicide by Consuming Poisonous Substance in Delhi

Vasant Kunj Mass Suicide: Man and Four Daughters Commit Suicide by Consuming Poisonous Substance in Delhi

A incident unfolded in Rangpuri Village, Vasant Kunj, where a man and his four daughters were found dead after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The Delhi Police were alerted by neighbors around 10:18 am on Friday. Upon arrival, they had to break the lock of the family's flat to recover the bodies.

The caretaker called and asked about them. He informed me about a foul smell and flies in and around the house. We had not seen them for 2-3 days. We saw the father 3-4 days ago. The children never used to get out of the house. We called the landlord and the police. The police came and opened the house. The 5 bodies were lying. The mother died a few months ago. There were 4 daughters aged from 15-25 years. All four of them were physically challenged. We saw them out of the house very rarely," said Ratan, one of the neighbours of the deceased family.

Visuals have emerged from the spot in Rangpuri Village, Vasant Kunj, where a family of five—a man and his four daughters— ended their lives by consuming a poisonous substance.
 

