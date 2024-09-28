Vasant Kunj Mass Suicide: Man and Four Daughters Commit Suicide by Consuming Poisonous Substance in Delhi

A incident unfolded in Rangpuri Village, Vasant Kunj, where a man and his four daughters were found dead after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The Delhi Police were alerted by neighbors around 10:18 am on Friday. Upon arrival, they had to break the lock of the family's flat to recover the bodies.

— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

The caretaker called and asked about them. He informed me about a foul smell and flies in and around the house. We had not seen them for 2-3 days. We saw the father 3-4 days ago. The children never used to get out of the house. We called the landlord and the police. The police came and opened the house. The 5 bodies were lying. The mother died a few months ago. There were 4 daughters aged from 15-25 years. All four of them were physically challenged. We saw them out of the house very rarely," said Ratan, one of the neighbours of the deceased family.

— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

