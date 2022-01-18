Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati express derails, all passengers safe



Vasco-Da-Gama Howrah Amaravati express derailed between Dudhsagar and Caranzol (in Goa) today at 8.56 am when the front pair of wheels of its leading loco derailed. All passengers and staff on board are safe. No casualty or injury was reported. The full rake of the train is unaffected and is being backed towards Dudhsagar by ART (Accident Relief Train). Senior officers are monitoring the situation closely.

The Guwahati-Bikaner Express train had crashed at Mainagudi in West Bengal last Thursday. The train from Patna to Guwahati derailed near Domohani railway station. It was a big accident. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal had said that 12 coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed. Nine people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the accident. A similar loco engine derailed today, but fortunately no one was injured.

