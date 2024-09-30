VCK to bring liquor prohibition to centre stage of TN politics with Oct 2 rally

Chennai, Sep 30 Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a Dalit political party that enjoys huge support of the community in Tamil Nadu, will hold a major liquor prohibition rally at Kallakurichi on Gandhi Jayanti day on October 2.

The VCK is a constituent of the DMK-led alliance in TN and according to its founder leader and MP, Thol Thirumavalavan, the party is aiming to bring the issue of liquor prohibition into the political narrative of the state and make it a major issue during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Thol Thirumavalavan told IANS, “We are conducting this programme specifically to bring the menace of liquor and drugs to the centre stage of Tamil Nadu’s social and political discourse.”

He added that there has been an ascendancy in the consumption of liquor in the state and families and women were suffering heavily due to it.

The VCK is planning to bring 1 lakh women to the function to be held at Ulundhurpettai in Kallakurichi district of the state.

The party has assigned its district secretaries to ensure maximum participation by women in the October 2, liquor prohibition rally as they are the most affected due to the free flow of liquor in the state.

A senior leader of the VCK told IANS, “The party has directed all its district secretaries to galvanise maximum women for the October 2 rally as we want to bring it to the centre stage that the demand for prohibition is primarily a demand being made by women.”

While speaking to IANS, Ullas Kumar P.K, a mid-level functionary of the VCK in Kallakurichi district said, “The party wants to put forth a demand not just to the government but appeal to the people to stand against liquor. The state government can only implement prohibition, but only the people can abolish it from their lives.”

He added that the party would continue its propaganda against liquor and drugs in the villages even after the conference

C. Rajeev, Director, Centre for Policy and Development Studies, a think tank based out of Chennai told IANS, “The VCK is making a shrewd political move and this will ensure that no political party in the state can shut their eyes to the menace of liquor and other intoxicants in society.”

He added that with the VCK inviting the principal Opposition party, AIADMK for the liquor prohibition rally, it has created a unified plank against the menace of liquor in society cutting across political lines.

“The VCK is one step ahead in this narrative and other political parties will have to follow suit,” he added.

