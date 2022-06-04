Vegan-friendly shoes anyone?

New Delhi, June 4 Shoes and leather are the most obvious combination. Have you heard of vegan-friendly shoe collections?

In fact, when Lingaya's Vidyapeeth researchers predicted in 2021 that once the pandemic is over people are going to move towards veganism and sustainable apparel brands in India, not many believed it.

But now, keeping in with the demand and in time for the World Environment Day on Sunday, a major Indian shoe retailer 'Metro Brands', one of the largest footwear and accessories specialty retailers in the country, has partnered with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to launch its first-ever official vegan-friendly collection.

"While leather-free shoes are available in other stores, the collection marks the first time a major Indian shoe retailer is celebrating vegan footwear through an official collection - their latest Tie-Dye Collection, made with modern, comfortable animal-free materials that are kinder for the planet," said a statement.

"Globally, a growing number of consumers have been choosing vegan shoes, and our focus on innovation, trends, and customer service means, we provide consumers the options they want," said Metro Brands' E-commerce and Marketing president, Alisha Malik.

"With Metro Brands' vegan Tie-Dye shoes, consumers can wear their ethics on their feet, all while expressing their fun sense of style. What better way to show off that you're green and an animal lover than through fashionable vegan-friendly footwear?" said PETA India's chief corporate liaison Pooja Gupta.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor