Venkaiah Naidu presents mementoes to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal
By ANI | Published: April 1, 2022 02:06 AM2022-04-01T02:06:01+5:302022-04-01T02:15:02+5:30
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday presented mementoes to retired and retiring Members of Rajya Sabha which included Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.
A cultural programme along with dinner was hosted by Naidu at his residence to mark the farewell to the retiring 72 MPs.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor