Very painful', says Arvind Kejriwal on photo of Manish Sisodia hugging ailing wife

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener Arvind Kejriwal has shared a photo of Manish Sisodia hugging his wife while leaving after spending some time at his home. "This picture is very painful," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

He also asked if it was right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country.

On Saturday, after permission by a city court, the former deputy chief minister met his ailing wife Seema, who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the alleged liquor scam case in February this year. He is currently placed under judicial custody in Tihar jail.In June this year, Delhi HC had allowed Sisodia to meet his wife at his residence. However, he had to return disappointed after his wife had to be admitted to the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Hospital following deterioration in her health.