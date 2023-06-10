'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further
By ANI | Published: June 10, 2023 05:11 PM2023-06-10T17:11:26+5:302023-06-10T17:15:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 10 : Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Saturday morning and is likely to intensify further.
The India Meteorological Department said the storm is likely to move north-northeastwards in the next 24 hours.
"VSCS 'Biparjoy' over the east-central Arabian Sea, lay centred at 0530hrs IST of 10th June, near lat 16.5N & long 67.4E, likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards during next 24 hours," it said in a tweet.
High waves had been observed at Tithal Beach in Valsad on the Arabian Sea coast. As a precautionary measure, Tithal Beach has been closed to tourists until June 14.
The IMD has been providing regular updates about the cyclone. It lay over the east-central Arabian Sea on Friday night also.
"VSCS BIPARJOY at 2330 hrs IST of 09th June over east-central Arabian Sea near lat 16.0N & long 67.4E. Likely to intensify further & move north-northeastwards during next 24hrs," IMD said in a tweet yesterday.
