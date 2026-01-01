Veteran BJP leader Narayan Rane hints at retirement, cites family priorities

Mumbai/Sindhudurg, Jan 5 In a reflective announcement that has stirred Maharashtra's political circles, former Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane, on Sunday, hinted to step away from active politics.

The 73-year-old veteran, known for his fiery rhetoric and party-hopping career, emphasised the need for personal boundaries in a demanding profession, invoking the toll on one's health and family obligations.

"One has to stop somewhere; it is not that one should just keep working. After all, it is the body—a person feels that one should stop somewhere. Now both the sons are working, so someone should also look after the family business," Rane said in Sindhudurg – his home turf.

His words came with a sense of closure after decades in the public eye.

Rane's political journey spans over five decades, beginning in the 1970s as a grassroots worker with the Shiv Sena under Bal Thackeray's leadership.

Rising through the ranks, he served as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for a brief stint in 1999 during the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, becoming the first from the Konkan region to hold the post.

His tenure was marked by bold decisions, including infrastructure pushes in rural areas, but also controversies that led to his expulsion from Shiv Sena in 2005.

Undeterred, Rane floated his own outfit, the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, before merging it with Congress, where he held ministerial portfolios in revenue, industry, and health.

Disillusioned by internal dynamics, he switched to the BJP in 2019, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's vision.

As former Union Minister till 2024, Narayan Rane has championed MSME reforms, aiding post-pandemic recovery (Covid-19) for small businesses -- a sector close to his heart.

The timing of his hint at retirement coincides with his sons' established political footprints.

Elder son Nilesh Rane, a legislator from Kudal Assembly seat in Maharastra and a former Lok Sabha MP, and younger son Nitesh Rane, the Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra, have taken the mantle.

"With them handling the legacy, it's time for me to oversee our family ventures," Rane added.

Political analysts view this as a strategic exit amid BJP's internal reshuffles ahead of 2029 elections.

Party colleagues expressed surprise but respect.

For Rane, a self-made leader from humble beginnings in Malvan, this marks a potential pivot to quieter pursuits.

Yet, in India's volatile political arena, retirements are often temporary.

As he bows out, Rane leaves a legacy of resilience, ambition, and unyielding loyalty to his roots.

Whether this is farewell or intermission remains to be seen.

