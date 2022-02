Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away at 89

Veteran Kannada actor 'Kalatapasvi' Rajesh passed away in Bengaluru today. He was 89 years old. As per media reports, Rajesh suffered from age-related ailments and breathing issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 9. But he passed away today, without responding to treatment, sources said.

His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Vidyaranyapura till 6 pm for people to pay their last respects, sources said.

Recently, he had acted in the movie titled ‘Old Monk’ starring Shrini.