Veteran Scientist R Chidambaram Passes Away: Architect of Operation Smiling Buddha Dies at 88, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Veteran scientist Rajagopala Chidambaram, who played a pivotal role in the 1975 and 1998 nuclear tests and was involved in the nuclear weapons program, passed away at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai at 3:20 am on Saturday. He was 88, according to an official from the Department of Atomic Energy, as reported by PTI.

Pm Modi expressed his condolence on X, He said "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram. He was one of the key architects of India’s nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India’s scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come."

Rajagopala Chidambaram, a renowned Indian physicist and pivotal figure in the country's nuclear program, passed away on January 4, 2025, at the age of 88. He was instrumental in India's first nuclear test, known as Operation Smiling Buddha in 1974, and the subsequent Pokhran-II tests in 1998, which solidified India's status as a nuclear power on the global stage.

Born on November 11, 1936, Chidambaram graduated from Presidency College in Chennai and later earned his doctorate from the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru. His academic background laid the foundation for his illustrious career in nuclear physics.