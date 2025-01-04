Haryana Road Accident: Four Killed in Fog-Induced Crash on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway (Watch Video)

A tragic road accident occurred on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway in Uklana on Saturday morning. Due to dense fog, a truck and a car overturned, while another car collided with the two vehicles involved in the accident.

Haryana: Dense fog led to a tragic road accident in Hisar's Uklana area, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. The accident occurred due to low visibility caused by the heavy fog pic.twitter.com/QdGJWUHKkD — IANS (@ians_india) January 4, 2025

According to the reports, the collision took place near Surewala Chowk in Uklana. A car traveling from Narwana reportedly collided with the highway divider due to the thick fog. At the same time, a truck traveling behind the car overturned.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and several others are feared trapped under the overturned truck. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

The dense fog in the area contributed significantly to the accident, making visibility extremely poor. Rescue operations are underway, and authorities have not yet confirmed the exact number of people trapped