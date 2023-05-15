VHP calls for peace in Manipur; says "destroyed Hindu temples should be rebuilt"

New Delhi [India], May 15 : The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday "condemned" the violence in Manipur and appealed for peace in the state.

"VHP strongly condemned the gruesome attacks by Kuki militants on Meitei Samaj and their places of worship in Manipur," a press statement by the VHP said quoting its national secretary general Milind Parande.

He further said that not only churches but temples too have been "destroyed" during the violent clashes between two communities in the state.

Releasing a district-wise list of selected grand temples of the Meitei community in Manipur hills, either "burnt or destroyed", during the clashes, the national secretary general of VHP said, "We are already serving the affected people, now the Hindu society needs to come forward to rebuild these temples."

Parande also said that during the unfortunate clashes between the two communities, many properties of the state have been destroyed.

"Now the Hindu society needs to come forward to rebuild the damaged or destroyed temples," he added.

"VHP appealed that peace and restraint must be exercised and the anti-national and anti-social elements must be controlled. Elements and organisations trying to disrupt peace in the region must be taken to task strictly," the statement said.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State.

The State government clamped down on the use of the Internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur.

