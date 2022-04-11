VHP spokesman claims Qutub Minar was 'Vishnu Stambh'

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal on Sunday claimed that Delhi's famous monument Qutub Minar was actually "Vishnu Stambh".

He said that the monument was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

"Qutab Minar was actually 'Vishnu Stambh'. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," the VHP spokesman told ANI.

Bansal also demanded all the 27 temples which were demolished in the past, be established again.

"We demand that all the 27 temples, which were demolished at the site in the past, be rebuilt and Hindus are allowed to offer prayers there," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor