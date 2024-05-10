Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumes charge as chief of personnel of Indian Navy

New Delhi, May 10 Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla assumed the charge as the Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that he was commissioned in the Indian Navy on January 1, 1989. In a career spanning 35 years, he has held several specialists, staff and operational appointments, both afloat and ashore.

"After completing his Specialisation Course in Communication and Electronic Warfare, he served as a specialist onboard several frontline warships. He subsequently had the privilege of holding challenging, fulfilling and eventful Commands at sea, which include, INS Nishank, INS Taragiri, INS Beas and the coveted appointment of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF)," said the ministry.

During his tenure as FOCEF, he was the Officer in Tactical Command for the prestigious President’s Fleet Review (PFR - 22) and the Sea Phase of the Indian Navy’s flagship multinational exercise MILAN - 22, which witnessed an unprecedented participation from Friendly Foreign Countries.

He has also held important staff appointments at the Naval Headquarters, including Assistant Chief of Personnel (Human Resource Development); headed Officers training at the Naval Academy, and has held a diplomatic assignment overseas, said the MoD.

Before assuming charge as the COP, he was the Chief of Staff of the Western Naval Command and oversaw operations.

As recognition for his distinguished Service, he has been awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Nao Sena Medal, and Commendations by the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor