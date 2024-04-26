Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visits Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad's Genome Valley

Hyderabad, April 26 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday visited Bharat Biotech, which is focused on innovation, research & development, and large-scale manufacturing facilities for vaccines.

Accompanied by Telangana Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Vice President went around the company's premises at Genome Valley.

Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech and Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, welcomed the Vice President.

V-P Dhankhar was briefed in detail about the manufacturing facility, the intricate processes involved in vaccine production, and the company's initiatives to develop new molecules and vaccine candidates to fight neglected diseases that affect the developing world, specifically focused on malaria, cholera, tuberculosis, and chikungunya.

The Vice President, who began his tour by planting a medicinal sapling, admired Bharat Biotech's dedication and resilience during unprecedented challenges.

"I am at a place where people are driven with a passion for research, development, and concern for society. Bharat Biotech has not only helped the nation fight the pandemic by developing indigenous vaccines but also contributed immensely in digital penetration," he said and called for greater collaboration between industry, academia and support to back more research in all sectors.

Dr. Krishna Ella thanked the Vice President for recognising Bharat Biotech's dedication and reaffirmed the company's continued commitment to developing novel vaccines, contributing to national self-reliance goals, and shaping a healthier future.

The Vice President was also taken on a virtual tour, offering a glimpse into the inner workings of the production facility.

From the state-of-the-art equipment to precise quality control measures, the virtual tour provided a fascinating insight into the meticulous process involved in researching and developing each vaccine dose rolled out from the facility, such as the Rotavirus Vaccine, Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine and Hepatitis Vaccine.

