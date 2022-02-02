VIDEO: Bus driver's irresponsibility kills student after he comes under wheels

An unfortunate incident has taken place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. A college student died after falling under a bus. The student was boarding the bus. However, the driver did not stop the bus. So the student came under the rear wheel. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced. A student was killed in an accident at Bhanwarkua police station in Indore. The name of the deceased student is Abhishek Patel. He is a resident of Damoh. Abhishek was going to college with his brother. His brother got on the bus. Abhishek was getting on the bus behind him. But at the same time, the driver sped away. Abhishek came under the wheel of the bus.

Deepak and Abhishek, two brothers live in Khandwa Road area, they had left home to go to college. Both were studying in private colleges. The accident happened while catching the bus when they were going to college. After Deepak got on the bus, Abhishek followed him and tried to get on the bus. However, the driver sped off. So Abhishek at the door fell on the road. In the next few moments, the wheel of the bus passed over him. With the help of locals, Deepak rushed Abhishek to the hospital. But he had died.

The accident was captured on a roadside CCTV. Based on the complaint lodged by Deepak and eyewitnesses, the police registered a case against the bus driver. Bhanwarkua police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said that the accident took place due to irresponsibility of the bus driver. The case is being investigated by the police.