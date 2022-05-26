VIDEO! Lizard found in customer's soft drink at McDonald's outlet

A Lizard was found in a customer's soft drink at a McDonald's outlet in Ahmedabad. After the customer complained to the area manager, he laughed over the complaint & told him that he'll check (CCTV)cameras. The customer alleged that when he pressed them to take action, they offered to return the bill amount, said, Bhargav Joshi. The incident took place on Wednesday.

Joshi has alleged that the store threatened him to call the police if he didn't leave the outlet. After which Joshi lodged a complaint with the food and drugs department who inspected and sealed the outlet," Bhargav Joshi further added. The officials took samples of cold drinks and sent them to the Public Health Laboratory for checking.