VIDEO! Man jumps into water with friends, dies

A shocking incident has taken place in a lake on the Beri Ganga hills of Jodhpur. Jitendra Meghwal, who had come to have fun with his friends, was killed due to carelessness. A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which Jitendra is clearly seen jumping into the lake with his two friends.

In the video posted by TV9 Hindi, it is clearly seen that Jitendra jumps into the water with his friends. The two friends easily cross the stream, but Jitendra gets stuck in the bushes and starts drowning. After the heavy rains that started in Jodhpur 4 days ago, people have started flocking for tourism near the waterfalls in the hilly areas.

In the video, Jeetendra is seen desperately trying to save his life. His friends standing near the waterfall tried to save Jitendra, but by then Jitendra had drowned. After this incident, the SDRF team recovered Jitendra's body. After this incident, Collector Himanshu Gupta has appealed to people not to go near water. At present, security has been deployed near several reservoirs.