Video of male tailor taking dress measurements of women constables leaves Andhra police red-faced

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 7 The Andhra Pradesh police waded into controversy in this coastal district headquarters on Monday, after a male tailor was found taking women constables' measurements for stitching their uniform. The women police constables known as Mahila Police, recruited by the state government are recognised as a special cadre within the state's police department.

The controversy unfolded after women constables assembled at the Police department's Umesh Chandra Hall on Monday morning to give their measurements for the dress uniforms they're supposed to wear on duty. But much to their chagrin and embarrasment, a male tailor was there to take their measurements, despite the presence of some policewomen on the spot.

Soon, the visuals and pictures of the incident made their way to social media platforms and went viral. Netizens and opposition political parties have criticised the police over the controversy. "Would you allow such a thing to happen to women in your family?" queried a social media user to the police on social media.

On coming to know about the turn of events, the district police authorities rushed in to save the situation. Arrangements were made for female tailors to take the measurements of the women constables, police sources said.

The district police officials stated that an an inquiry has been ordered into the incident. According to police sources, disciplinary action has been initiated against the head constable in charge of handling the police uniforms requirements.

The police are searching for the person or person who entered the premises in unauthorised manner and took visuals of the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor