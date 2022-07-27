VIDEO! Police rescues civilian trying to cross inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike

A video of Cyberabad Police rescuing a civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike has gone viral on social media.

Twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar continue to receive massive inflows due to heavy rains in Vikarabad and Chevella.

Himayat Sagar received 10,000 cusecs inflow. The officials opened eight gates to release 10,700 cusecs of water into the river. The water level in this reservoir stood at 1762.70 feet against FTL 1763.50 feet.