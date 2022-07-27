VIDEO! Police rescues civilian trying to cross inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 04:33 PM2022-07-27T16:33:11+5:302022-07-27T16:34:31+5:30
A video of Cyberabad Police rescuing a civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road ...
A video of Cyberabad Police rescuing a civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike has gone viral on social media.
Twin reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar continue to receive massive inflows due to heavy rains in Vikarabad and Chevella.
Himayat Sagar received 10,000 cusecs inflow. The officials opened eight gates to release 10,700 cusecs of water into the river. The water level in this reservoir stood at 1762.70 feet against FTL 1763.50 feet.
Open in app
#WATCH | Telangana: Cyberabad Police rescued one civilian who was trying to cross the inundated Himayath Sagar service road bridge on his bike— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022
(Source: Cyberabad Police) pic.twitter.com/iVXyiSKTQC